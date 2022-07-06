See Lori Loughlin Make a Cameo in Daughter Olivia Jade's New YouTube Video

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Lori Loughlin made a surprise cameo in her daughter Olivia Jade's new YouTube vlog.

Lori Loughlin is in the house.

The Full House alum made a surprise appearance on her daughter Olivia Jade's latest YouTube video, popping up onscreen during a FaceTime chat with the influencer. The vlog, posted on July 5, showed Olivia baking coffee cake, working out and grocery shopping before jumping on the phone with her mom for a pre-dinner chat.

"Hey!" said Lori, who was seen with a pair of glasses resting on her head as she waved to the camera. "Hey, cutie!"

The actress then chuckled as her 22-year-old daughter called her a "cutie pie."

Olivia went on to quip with an English accent, "I want to eat her because she's so cute!"

Lori's cameo comes two weeks after her first red carpet appearance since serving prison time for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. On June 18, the 57-year-old stepped out at the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles to support longtime friend Holly Robinson Peete and her HollyRod Foundation.

"The foundation does amazing work," she told reporters at the event. "I just wanted to come out and show my love."

Lori was released from prison in December 2020 after spending less than two months behind bars for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Since her release, Lori has largely kept a low-profile, though she did appear on the When Calls the Heart spin-off series, When Hope Calls, in her first acting role since the scandal.

The spin-off's showrunner previously told E! News that Lori had a "seamless" return to TV.

"From the first day, I think she just felt very welcomed and obviously knows this character and so I think she just had fun," Alfonso Moreno said. "She's just such a pro that it wasn't particularly emotional so much as it was back to work."

