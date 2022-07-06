See Lori Loughlin Make a Cameo in Daughter Olivia Jade's New YouTube Video

Watch : Lori Loughlin's 1st Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is in the house.

The Full House alum made a surprise appearance on her daughter Olivia Jade's latest YouTube video, popping up onscreen during a FaceTime chat with the influencer. The vlog, posted on July 5, showed Olivia baking coffee cake, working out and grocery shopping before jumping on the phone with her mom for a pre-dinner chat.

"Hey!" said Lori, who was seen with a pair of glasses resting on her head as she waved to the camera. "Hey, cutie!"

The actress then chuckled as her 22-year-old daughter called her a "cutie pie."

Olivia went on to quip with an English accent, "I want to eat her because she's so cute!"

Lori's cameo comes two weeks after her first red carpet appearance since serving prison time for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. On June 18, the 57-year-old stepped out at the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles to support longtime friend Holly Robinson Peete and her HollyRod Foundation.