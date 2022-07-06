Metallica Applauds the Duffer Brothers' Use of "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things

Watch : Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Discusses Eddie Munson's Fate

Metallica loved being included in season four of Stranger Things—and nothing else matters.

After "Master of Puppets," the classic 1986 song from the heavy metal legends, was featured in a crucial moment during the season finale, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers raved about how Matt and Ross Duffer weaved it in.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show," the band wrote on Instagram July 5, "but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away."

The song is used when Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) attempts to distract the demobats as Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) move in to attack Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Eddie shreds an iconic riff from "Master of Puppets" in the scene, which came with high praise from Metallica themselves.

"Some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?" the band wrote. "It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."