What Michelle Young Wants to Do With $200,000 Check After Nayte Olukoya Breakup

Michelle Young is answering Bachelor Nation's "million-dollar question": Now that she and Nayte Olukoya have broken up, what happens to the $200,000 check they received for a down payment on a house?

"That was money that was gifted to both of us," she said on the July 5 episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, "and I think that's something that is going to be decided how that's going to be utilized going forward."

While Michelle said she hasn't made any final calls, she suggested she would like to use the money for a good cause.

"For me personally, I haven't officially decided, but I kind of have started putting some different things in place to give back, to build an organization or just promote the change that I've been talking about," the former teacher continued. "I think that would be something that I'd feel really good about."

Still, she acknowledged it's been an "emotional" time deciding what to do with the check. "I've been crying on the phone with one of the producers and like, 'Can I give this money? Like, can I create this to give the money to somebody else?' It's something that I feel good about. I know that's been the million-dollar question—no pun intended. But, yeah, it's been a lot."