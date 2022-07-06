Is Cheryl Burke Ready to Use Dating Apps After Matthew Lawrence Breakup? She Says...

Cheryl Burke gave fans an update about her love life on her podcast Burke in the Game months after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

Is Cheryl Burke ready to swipe right?

Amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the Dancing with the Stars pro is opening up about getting dating once again.

"I am definitely starting to be curious," she said on the July 4 episode of her podcast Burke in the Game. "It doesn't necessarily mean that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start maybe meeting new people and obviously, that means I have to get out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so."

Burke continued, "At the end of the day, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely and I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with. I think this is all part of the game. So I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely."

Meanwhile, she is staying productive at home while navigating life as a bachelorette. "I am doing OK," she said. "I have slowly started renovating my house to make it more just mine."

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, in February. In May, two weeks before their third anniversary, she admitted she wasn't prepared to put herself out there just yet.

"I'm not ready to give or even listen until I listen to me first," she said on her podcast at the time. "I haven't been filled up yet inside. The wound is still open. And for me to pretend that I am ready to even sit with another gender and someone I don't know who is not my friend is just not something I'm ready for."

