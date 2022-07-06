Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on.
The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
Drum roll, please!
It was none other than her daughter True Thompson, 4, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "You have a crush? Yes," Khloe mouthed along to the pre-recorded audio. "Can I see your crush, please?"
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then picked up her daughter and blew a kiss to the camera. The mother-daughter duo adorably matched in the video, with True wearing a sparkly pink dress. It appeared Khloe filmed the TikTok during her 38th birthday festivities because her balloon display could be seen in the background. Plus, she and True had the same exact outfits on from when she posted about her fun-filled day.
Jokes aside, however, Khloe does appear to have a special someone in her life.
On June 21, E! News confirmed the fashion mogul was dating a private equity investor. In fact, Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, is the one who played cupid, introducing the two to each other at a dinner party a few weeks prior.
At the time, a source revealed to People that the "relationship is in its early stages." Khloe has yet to publicly comment about the private equity investor.
The update on her love life came just a few days after she set the record straight about rumors that she was seeing an NBA player.
"Definitely NOT True !!!" Khloe publicly declared on June 18, responding to an Instagram post on the @kardashiansocial fan page. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile [sic]."
It appears Khloe is steering clear of basketball stars after the drama she experienced with Tristan. In January, he confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who welcomed a baby boy named Theo.
Although the Kardashians star said she's focusing on herself and continuing to co-parent her daughter with Tristan, she did share the one way to win over her heart.
During an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones on June 23, Khloe told host Sean Evans, "I don't know if you're flirting with me but that's the best flirting you could ever give me," she said. "Complimenting my pantry? Sure, whatever you want, you're gonna get after this, OK?"
Khloe added, "I love a good organized anything. It's a big turn-on for me."