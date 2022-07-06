Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on "Hot Ones"

It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on.

The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.

Drum roll, please!

It was none other than her daughter True Thompson, 4, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "You have a crush? Yes," Khloe mouthed along to the pre-recorded audio. "Can I see your crush, please?"

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then picked up her daughter and blew a kiss to the camera. The mother-daughter duo adorably matched in the video, with True wearing a sparkly pink dress. It appeared Khloe filmed the TikTok during her 38th birthday festivities because her balloon display could be seen in the background. Plus, she and True had the same exact outfits on from when she posted about her fun-filled day.