Chrishell Stause Praises “Beautiful” Song G Flip Wrote About Being Nonbinary

G Flip's new song is music to Chrishell Stause's ears.

On July 5, the Australian singer shared a preview of their new track titled "Waste of Space" on Instagram, in which they sing about identifying as nonbinary.

"I grew up uncomfortable, 11 years old and I wanted to die," G Flip, 27, sings, "I don't feel like I'm a girl nor a boy so where do I lie? / Have you ever felt, have you ever felt like a waste of space? / That's what they say, I'm a waste of space inside my brain."

Not to the Selling Sunset star. Chrishell—who went public with her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion in May—couldn't help but praise her partner. "So so so so beautiful," she wrote in the comments, "a voice to change the world."

She wasn't the only one blown away by G Flip's performance. The Oppenheim Group's Emma Hernan commented, "Your talent is out of this world.. Also you are the best space in ever [sic] room I've been in with you!!! #Strawlueberry."