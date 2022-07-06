Chrishell Stause Praises “Beautiful” Song G Flip Wrote About Being Nonbinary

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause applauded partner G Flip’s new song “Waste of Space,” saying their voice can “change the world.”

G Flip's new song is music to Chrishell Stause's ears.

On July 5, the Australian singer shared a preview of their new track titled "Waste of Space" on Instagram, in which they sing about identifying as nonbinary.

"I grew up uncomfortable, 11 years old and I wanted to die," G Flip, 27, sings, "I don't feel like I'm a girl nor a boy so where do I lie? / Have you ever felt, have you ever felt like a waste of space? / That's what they say, I'm a waste of space inside my brain."

Not to the Selling Sunset star. Chrishell—who went public with her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion in May—couldn't help but praise her partner. "So so so so beautiful," she wrote in the comments, "a voice to change the world."

She wasn't the only one blown away by G Flip's performance. The Oppenheim Group's Emma Hernan commented, "Your talent is out of this world.. Also you are the best space in ever [sic] room I've been in with you!!! #Strawlueberry." 

Chrishell is arguably G Flip's no. 1 fan when it comes to their music. After all, the former All My Children actress starred as the leading lady in the singer's music video for "Get Me Outta Here," which was also the first place they met.

Alzona Media Group for G'Day AAA Arts Gala

Since then, the couple has been openly showing their support and love for one another. Most recently, Chrishell spoke to Vogue about her romance with G Flip, saying that their relationship was filled with "love and support."

"It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean," the 40-year-old told the publication June 30. "I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."

