How the Duffer Brothers Are Expanding Their Empire Following Stranger Things Success

Watch : Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

The Duffer Brothers are diving deeper into the Upside Down.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the launch of their new production company Upside Down Pictures following the record-breaking success of the series, which is now No. 1 on Netflix's (all time) Most Popular English TV list. According to the streamer, viewers watched more than a billion hours following the season four premiere.

And even more content is coming down the pipeline thanks to their new company, which will oversee the production of five new projects. So what can fans expect? Well, they're creating a live-action TV show based on the Japanese anime Death Note, a TV adaptation of Stephen King's The Talisman book, a stage play set within the world of Stranger Things and a live-action spin-off series. Plus, there's another untitled show in the works.

Of course, this is just the beginning for Upside Down Pictures, which will "aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up," according to a media release. "Stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."