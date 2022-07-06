Inside the Endlessly Twisted Story of Netflix's Girl in the Picture

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

When the young woman was found sprawled on the side of a service road off of Oklahoma City's I-35 in April 1990, the groceries she'd been carrying scattered around her, police figured they were looking at a hit-and-run.

She wasn't carrying any ID and, as she was wheeled into Presbyterian Hospital, she was crying out, "Daddy! Daddy!"

Examining her cuts and bruises, some fresh and others clearly inflicted at another time, doctors concluded she'd been hit from behind and the impact lifted her up and over the roof of the car. Headphones also found at the scene suggested she wouldn't have heard the vehicle approaching. She had no broken bones, but she slipped into a coma with bruising on her brain.

Later that morning, Clarence Marcus Hughes, 41, arrived at the hospital. The injured woman was his wife, 23-year-old Tonya Hughes, he said. They were staying at the nearby Motel 6 with their 2-year-old son, Michael, having made the trip from their home in Tulsa.

Tonya was a stripper, he explained, so he was used to her being out at odd hours and hadn't been worried. After looking in on his wife in her hospital bed, Clarence taped up a sign outside her room reading, "No visitors."