Chase Stokes Mourns Death of Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Chase Stokes and the Outer Banks team are mourning the death of a stand-in killed in a hit-and-run accident.

According to investigators from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was walking on a local road around 2:30 am July 5 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle, which also left the scene, according to witness information. No charges have been filed and Charleston police continue to seek information on the initial vehicle involved.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he died. Kimmie Stewart Casting would later confirm the pedestrian's identity as Alexander "AJ" Jennings.

"AJ was a beautiful, kind soul and a bright light every day on set," the agency said in a Facebook post. "He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Outer Banks is currently filming season 3 in Charleston, South Carolina and surrounding areas.