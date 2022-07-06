The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Reveals More Details About Series

This is one prom night the students will never forget.
The first trailer for HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes viewers to the night that A first terrorized the students of Millwood High. In the preview, students dance and joke around with their friends before the scene devolves into pure chaos. As a very pregnant Imogen (Bailee Madison) stands in the middle of the mayhem, she gets an ominous text message: "One down. Five to go. -A"
The prom night tragedy is just the beginning of A's reign of terror. Soon after, Imogen and her friends Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Faran (Zaria) realize they're being followed my a masked figure, prompting the teens to start their own amateur investigation before it's too late.
But the girls soon find out that their own mothers were involved in the 1999 death of Angela Waters, who, like their classmate, died at a dance. "It can't be a coincidence," Imogen tells her friends. "What aren't they telling us?"
And A isn't the only person causing problems for the group. They have to face off against annoying boys and mean girls who pick on Imogen for being pregnant. As one student tells Imogen, "Nobody wants your pregnant, tragic ass here."
There's also Sheriff Beasley, yet another bully living in Millwood. Eric Johnson will play the sheriff, who is described by TV Line as "the domineering patriarch of the Beasley family" and is "just as big a villain to our Little Liars as 'A.'"
While this spin-off shares a lot in common with the original show, co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promised fans they will get fresh stories and new stars. "We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition."
Still, Roberto understands that viewers love an Easter egg, so they haven't created a completely new universe for the show. Roberto said, "We love the idea that Rosewood exists. We reference it."
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres with three episodes July 28 on HBO Max.