You Need to See the Massive Leg Tattoo Ray J Just Got of Sister Brandy’s Face

Ray J’s new leg tattoo is dedicated to his big sister and best friend Brandy. See the ink of her face below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 06, 2022 4:11 PMTags
BrandyTattoosCelebrities
Watch: "Moesha" Star Brandy Norwood's First E! Interview: E! News Rewind

Ray J is still Brandy's no. 1 fan.

On July 5, the "One Wish" singer showed off a massive leg tattoo of his older sister's face done by tattoo artist Mashkow

"TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!!" he captioned an Instagram video, which was set to "Best Friend," Brandy's 1995 single. "IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!' - GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! - FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!"

The new ink featured the "Boy Is Mine" singer's face with the words "Best Friends 4 Ever" written across her forehead and cheeks. It also included glowing pink eyes, the word "Mash" on one of her eyelids, and the message "From Ray With Love" along one of the image's jawlines.

photos
Stars With Face Tattoos

Brandy showed her appreciation for her younger sibling's new body art, sharing the video to her Instagram Stories and commenting, "Brooooooo," with several heart emojis.

Ray J and Brandy have always shown that they are down for each other on social media. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

2

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

3

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 5

In February, Ray J penned a sweet tribute to the "GREATEST SISTER ANY BROTHER COULD EVER HAVE" in honor of her 43rd birthday. "SINCE I WAS BORN I BEEN LEARNING FROM YOU!" he wrote. "AND WE'VE HAD A HELLAVU RIDE!!! KEEP BEING GREAT!! AND THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALLOWING ME TO ALWAYS BE AROUND YOU AND INSPIRING ME!!! YOU DESERVE ALL THE BLESSINGS YOU HAVE COMING YOUR WAY!!! I ALWAYS BE RIGHT HERE NO MATTER WHAT!!!"

Trending Stories

1

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

Your First Look at Big Brother Season 24's BB Motel

3

Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

4

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 5

5

Big Brother Season 24 Contestant Replaced Day Before Premiere

Latest News

Exclusive

How Elin Hilderbrand Changed My Life Over Lobster Rolls

Exclusive

Below Deck Med Teaser: A Disaster Is on the Horizon

Keanu Reeves' Airport Encounter With a Young Fan Will Warm Your Heart

Exclusive

RHODubai's Caroline Brooks Responds to Lisa Rinna's Apology

Big Brother Season 24 Contestant Replaced Day Before Premiere

AGT's Jackie Evancho Details Battle With Osteoporosis, Anorexia

See the Bone-Chilling Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer