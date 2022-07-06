Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Metallic Collection is Here and It's Glamorous

Get your shine on with Kim Kardashian's latest swimsuit drop.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 06, 2022 3:56 PMTags
When Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS launched its first swimwear collection in May 2022, shoppers could not get enough. The styles had the comfort and support that we've become accustomed to with SKIMS just in time for the start of summer. Of course, the original drop sold out and the demand was high for another round of swim and Kim delivered, as per usual.

The latest drop is all glamour and high shine with two-piece suits, one-piece looks, shorts, and sarongs in three metallic colors: nickel, champagne, and gold. Just because it's a pool day, that doesn't mean you can't dress up, these looks are the ultimate fashion statement. 

Shop the new collection here at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.

SKIMS Metallic Swimwear

SKIMS Metallic Swim Mock Neck Tank and Metallic Swim Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms

Go for a high fashion aesthetic with more coverage when you opt for this high neck swim top. You can even wear it as a crop top when you're not swimming. These bottoms are your classic bikini pairing with a high cut at the leg and fuller back coverage. 

Both pieces are available in nickel, gold, and champagne. 

SKIMS Metallic Swim Triangle Top and Metallic Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

This is your classic string bikini. It's style that will always work, elevated with these high-shine fabrics.

SKIMS Metallic Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Metallic Swim Sarong Mini Skirt

This bandeau bathing suit top has removable straps and you can wear it as a crop top or layering piece when you're not at the beach. This sarong is just what you need to step up your pool party fashion game.

SKIMS Metallic Swim Cycle Suit

Wear this to work out, hang out, dress up, cycle, or swim. This is one of those do-it-all pieces, which happens to be super glamorous at the same time.

 

SKIMS Metallic Swim High Cut One Piece

Your one-piece swimsuits will be jealous of this metallic upgrade.

SKIMS Metallic Swim Cut-out Monokini

This suit has the ease of a one-piece, but it's oh-so-intriguing with the fun cut-out.

If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, check out the Poosh must-haves for Summer 2022.

