David Harbour Wants This Euphoria Star to Play Him in a Stranger Things Prequel

A Stranger Things spinoff starring Jacob Elordi? That would be pure euphoria.
While fans wait for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers are planning to flip your world upside down with a prequel series. But don't expect David Harbour to return as the Hawkins police chief. "At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me," he recently told GQ. "If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I'd love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it."
So who does he have in mind? Jacob, of course. As the 47-year-old joked, "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."
But David is getting ahead of himself. There's still the Netflix OG to focus on. "I think we'll [shoot] next year," he said. "They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year."
And hopefully fans will get more of a romance between Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder).
"It's always something that Winona and I have talked about—on set riffing about what their relationship was in high school, and y'know, who they are to each other," he shared. "There was always a tension between them 'should this be consummated, or should they just be friends?'"
As for that long-awaited kiss in season four? Chalk it up to the viewers. "I do think it's a bit of fan service," he said. "I think there was a real appetite for mommy and daddy to get back together again. And then once we were on that train, it seemed like an inevitability."
And the co-stars sure gave the fans what they wanted. As the Stranger Things writers tweeted July 2 that Joyce and Hopper weren't supposed to share a moment: "Winona and David added it on the day of filming."
Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.