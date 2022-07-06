10-Year-Old Twins Save Dad From Drowning By Using CPR They Learned From The Sandlot

This team deserves a round of applause.

On June 14, 10-year-old twin brothers Bridon Hassig and Christian Hassig were spending time together at the pool with their father, Brad Hassig, and their 11-year-old neighbor, Sam Ebert, when the unthinkable happened. "It was a typical afternoon—we had music on the speakers and I was doing breathing exercises underwater to relax," Brad told Today June 30. "I wasn't pushing myself or trying to be a Navy Seal."

That's when things took a turn for the worst.

Moments after Brad went underwater in the five-foot end of the pool, he lost consciousness. Bridon and Sam noticed that he was slumped over and alerted Christian, who put on his goggles and dove underwater.

"Christian said I was on my side and shaking and my head was turning blue," Brad recalled. "He yelled for Bridon and Sam to jump in and they each grabbed a shoulder and pulled me to the stairs."