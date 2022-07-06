Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Reunion in the Hamptons

After recently calling time out on their relationship, are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back in the game?
The supermodel and the NBA star appeared to be on good terms as they reunited over the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, where they attended Fanatics owner Michael Rubin's star-studded holiday bash. "Kendall and Devin arrived to Michael's party together and were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," a source tells E! News. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together."
"Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute," the insider adds. "They both were hanging out at the bar taking shots of 818 Tequila and Devin was grabbing rosé for them to also drink. Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at him throughout the night."
The duo's New York reunion comes just weeks after E! News reported that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player split after two years together.
"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22, noting that once the pair got back from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding "they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."
However, the insider did share that Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, both "hope to make it work."
And the duo gave fans hope on June 26, when they were photographed spending time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, Calif. As an eyewitness told E! News at the time, the stars looked happy and "had great energy between them."
"They shared things on their phones and laughed," the eyewitness added. "Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin."
While the private pair has yet to publicly address their relationship status, their latest reunion in the Hamptons is a sign that they're still in each other's lives.