The Game and 13 Going on 30's Christa B. Allen Spark Romance Rumors With Flirty TikTok Video

New couple alert? Not so fast…
On July 4, 13 Going on 30 actress Christa B. Allen raised eyebrows after posting an intimate TikTok with The Game. In the video—captioned "when you just broke up BUT...you just broke up"—Christa went from heartbroken to loved-up as The Game entered the frame and wrapped his arm around her. The two then shared a brief kiss before the video ended.
After watching the PDA footage, fans in the comments wanted to know the full story behind the post. One person wrote, "how dare you post this without any context," to which the 30-year-old Revenge alum replied, "full context! I'm a single woman doing single woman things."
Another fan commented, "The curve ball I never would've expected but living for," while a third wrote, "Lmao this is the most random thing ever and it made my day by the randomness."
A fourth TikTok user questioned, "What happened to Matty?" referring to Christa's on-screen love interest in 13 Going on 30. She jokingly replied, "He dipped."
Amid the dating speculation, The Game, 42, set the record straight on the duo's relationship status.
@christaallen @The Game ? original sound - noureen
"Christa and I have mutual friends—she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok," the rapper told PEOPLE July 5. "She's a beautiful woman, but we're not dating." In fact, Game also told the outlet that he is currently seeing someone else.
E! News has reached out to Game and Christa but has not heard back.