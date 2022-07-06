Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage at Michigan Concert

Watch : CUTEST Couples in the Music Industry

Carlos Santana is on the mend after collapsing onstage during his concert in Michigan on July 5.

According to a statement posted to his website, the musician was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration in the middle of his show at the Pine Knob Theater in Clarkston. His manager Michael Vrionis said Santana was transported from the outdoor amphitheater to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.

In a message posted to Facebook, Santana thanked his fans for their "precious prayers." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said he "forgot to eat and drink water," leading him to dehydrate and pass out. However, he said he and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, are good and "just taking it easy." As he wrote to his followers, "Blessings and miracles to you all."

Santana, 74, has been performing with Earth, Wind & Fire as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour. His manager noted their July 6th show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa. has been postponed until a future date.