Rihanna Is Now the Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire After Kylie Jenner's Reign

As it turns out, Rihanna does have her money.

The 34-year-old is now the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States after amassing a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes' 2022 list. Her impressive milestone comes more than three years after the outlet bestowed the much-coveted title to Kylie Jenner, who is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million.

According to Forbes, Rihanna⁠—as co-owner of Fenty Beauty and holder of 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line⁠—is also her native Barbados' first billionaire, as well as the only woman under 40 on this year's list of female billionaires in the U.S.

Her net worth may soon go up, too. The singer, who recently welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, has been teasing that she has new music in the works.

"I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better," she told Vogue. "It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."