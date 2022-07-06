Andor Showrunner Explains Why the New Star Wars Series Will Be "So Huge"

Watch : Hayden Christensen & Ewan McGregor Share Star Wars Memories

Andor is about to flip Star Wars storytelling on its head.

The Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna, premiering August 31 on Disney+, is prepared for enough time jumping to make even the most seasoned stormtrooper dizzy.

According to Empire, the first and already-confirmed second seasons of Andor will span a total of five years—the first of which will be depicted during the show's first season, while the second season will cover the other four. Each season contains 12 episodes.

Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy said it was quite the feat of structure and planning.

"The scale of the show is so huge," Gilroy said. "Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in season one] of three episodes each."

Gilroy said the process of filming the first season gave them interesting ideas about season two.

"We looked and said, ‘Wow, it'd be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year. We'll move a year closer with each block'," he said. "From a narrative point of view, it's really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then jump a year."

