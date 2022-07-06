Andor Showrunner Explains Why the New Star Wars Series Will Be "So Huge"

The scope and scale of Andor, the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, is more audacious than the universe has ever seen. Find out what the show's creator said about what to expect.

Andor is about to flip Star Wars storytelling on its head. 

The Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna, premiering August 31 on Disney+, is prepared for enough time jumping to make even the most seasoned stormtrooper dizzy.

According to Empire, the first and already-confirmed second seasons of Andor will span a total of five years—the first of which will be depicted during the show's first season, while the second season will cover the other four. Each season contains 12 episodes.

Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy said it was quite the feat of structure and planning.

"The scale of the show is so huge," Gilroy said. "Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in season one] of three episodes each."

Gilroy said the process of filming the first season gave them interesting ideas about season two.

"We looked and said, ‘Wow, it'd be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year. We'll move a year closer with each block'," he said. "From a narrative point of view, it's really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then jump a year."

Anybody else need a calendar to figure this all out?

Gilroy indicated that the series, much like predecessors Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian, will place an emphasis on character study and development.

"Rogue One is more about an event than the actual journey of [the] characters," he said. "It's quite amazing to start a show where it's not about where we can end—it's about, how did we end there?"

We can't wait to find out the answer.

Andor follows "Cassian Andor's [Luna] journey to discover the difference he can make," according to Disney+. "The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

The series also stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Get those datebooks handy when the first season of Andor premieres August 31 on Disney+.

