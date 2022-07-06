Bradley Cooper Is Unrecognizable as Elderly Leonard Bernstein on Movie Set

Watch : Bradley Cooper Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

A star was certainly born on this film set.

Bradley Cooper, who is currently filming and directing the upcoming Netflix movie Maestro, is making fans do a double take thanks to photos from the film's set. In pictures obtained by E! News, Bradley sports a tan suit paired with striking grey hair for his role as Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein.

And Bradley isn't the only who has undergone a bit of makeup and hair magic for the movie. Co-star Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre, can also be seen in the shot with a vintage bob hairstyle.

The real-life composer, who is best known for West Side Story, died in 1990 at age 72.

It's likely Bradley and Carey will also film some scenes without wearing aging makeup, as Maestro will show Leonard through different stages of his life, per Variety.

Originally, the movie was going to be in the hands of Steven Spielberg until Bradley expressed interest in directing the project.

"I [told Steven], 'I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it?" Bradley told the outlet in January. "'Would you let me do that?'"