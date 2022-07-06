See North West Make a Splash at Paris Fashion Week With Mom Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West Serve Looks in Paris

Treś chic!

Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted out in Paris for Couture Fashion Week on July 6 where the mother-daughter-duo served up two killer looks.

For an outing to the Balenciaga store and Jean-Paul Gaultier headquarters in Paris, the SKIMS mogul rocked a bright Balenciaga ensemble, which included a camouflage top, neon green "pantashoes" and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, North—who Kim shares with ex Kanye West along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3—went sporty in a vintage varsity jacket from her dad's former streetwear label, Pastelle.

Kanye, 46, previously wore a red-and-blue jacket on stage at the 2008 American Music Awards, where he took home the awards for Favorite Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Graduation.

North, 9, accessorized the haute hand-me-down with a mini Balenciaga bag and the label's Crocs-like platforms.

For another fashion event on July 5, Kim and North held hands while wearing coordinated black ensembles. The aspiring lawyer worked her famous curves in a head-to-toe Balenciaga look, which included a backless bodysuit over another pair of pantashoes, a fuzzy bag and futuristic shades. North wore an oversized embellished denim jacket over a Balenciaga t-shirt, paired with the same chunky shoes as earlier.