Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares the $5 Shirt That Changed Her Life

If you're looking for summer fashion staples at an affordable price point, Paige DeSorbo is your girl for the best shopping recommendations. The Summer House star is our E! Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor. If anyone has mastered the budget-friendly seasonal fashion choices, it's Paige.
Paige shared her go-to summer style picks during a recent Amazon Live broadcast, including one $5 item that Paige deemed her "best kept secret" and a life-changing purchase. She also recommended summer dresses, hats, bags, skirts, and headbands that are on-trend, versatile, and great investment pieces that you will wear for years to come.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Dresses
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
"I think this is a really cute dress with little cowboy boots. I feel like the puff sleeve and the square neck is giving me Bridgerton vibes. I love this. It's just giving me classic, summer vibes. I think pairing it with a headband makes it kind of preppy and also kind of timeless. You can't go wrong with this style this summer. I've seen this on so many fashion influencers and celebrities on Instagram. It's also very comfortable. The empire waist makes it so comfortable. You can also wear this with a sneaker or flat."
This dress comes in 13 colorways. It has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cantonwalker Women's Cowl Neck Halterneck Slip On Backless Satin Mini Dress
"This is a little bit of a play on the slip dress. I love a slip dress for so many different occasions. This one is a bit more flirty. It's very much like a dress that I wore to a rehearsal dinner. It comes in so many colors. It has a scoop, cowl neck and a tie at the back, so you can make it as tight or as loose as you want to. It's flow, but it's a mini. It's very very on-trend for the summer. Mini dresses are having a moment. It looks more expensive than it really is."
Soly Hux Women’s Cut Out Tie Front Long Sleeve Crochet Beach Swimsuit Bikini Cover Up
"This is a knit, basic cover-up. It's completely open in the back with long sleeves, but it's light. It's knit, so you're getting a breeze through there. It has a little tie at the front, but I would just leave it open. These are super soft and super comfortable."
This also comes in black and white.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
"My go-to for shorts is and will always be Levi's. I just think they have the best variety to pick from. They also have the best pockets. Levi's has really good proportional pockets at the back. These are the 501 Shorts. I personally like to have a lighter pair, a darker pair, and a white pair. I like a longer denim short. It's more comfortable. These are the classic denim shorts."
These shorts come in 21 colors and they have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended them as well.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Tops
SheIn Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Pin Front Crop Cardigan
"This is a cute little sweater that I think is just important to have in the summer with denim shorts or just to throw in your bag if you're going somewhere and it might get a little cool at night."
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt
"My favorite best kept secret is not really a secret. Amazon Essentials, that line of your wardrobe necessities, I love. They have great tank tops and workout stuff. Their men's button-ups have changed my life. I get a white men's button-up in a size medium. Sometimes I get a size small. If I want it really oversized, I get a medium and use it as a bathing suit cover-up. These button-ups come in so many different colors. The white is just such a go-to. I have multiple. This is my number one basic."
This top has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Skirts
Verdusa Women's Elegant High Waist Satin A Line Flared Midi Skirt
"I love this slip skirt. This comes in multiple colors. You can accessorize it in so many ways. You can wear so many types of tops with this. I can wear this so many times and for so many different occasions."
This skirt comes in 19 colors.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Shoes
Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers
"My favorite summer sneakers are the white Supergas because they're a canvas sneaker, so they look a little bit lighter with outfits."
Matisse Womens Del Mar Espadrille Platform Sandals
"This is the number one shoe from my vacation that I kept getting asked the link for. This style is very in for the summer, very trendy, this platform."
Cushionaire Women’s Pippin Thong Platform Sandal With +Memory Foam
"These shoes are extremely trendy right now. I like them. I think they're cool with a pant, not a dress. I don't see myself wearing them with a dress."
Thes sandals also come in beige and white.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Two-Piece Sets
Imily Bela Summer Lounge Sets
"I love the Coastal Grandmother trend. It's really more about the mindset and the color palette. I have this set here. It's knit short and matching top set, which I think is really adorable for the summer pre or post-beach with a bathing suit."
This set comes in 11 colorways.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Hats and Headbands
Voilipex Floppy Straw Sun Hat
"I feel like bucket hats had such a moment the past two years. They've transitioned into these woven hats, which I think are super super cute."
There are 9 colors to choose from.
Xfqwbd Satin Padded Headbands
"The other thing I'm really loving is headbands. I just like them. I think they're so easy. I wear a ton of them on vacation. I don't love doing my hair on vacation. I have this in black too. If you watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit wears one like this with a slicked back bun and I think that looks so good."
Pineapple&Star Vienna Visor Women’s Summer Sun Straw Packable UPF 50+ Beach Hat
"I always see girls on Instagram wearing visors. That's so cute. This makes a normal black bathing suit a little bit different. This gives me a Jackie O/Audrey Hepburn vibe. I think this is really cute with black bathing suit or a preppy, tennis/golf look. It doesn't have to be just for the beach. It rolls up, so it's great for packing."
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Bags
YYW Summer Rattan Bag
"For the summer, any bag that's woven like this, I'm really into. This is a cool summer daytime bag."
Rattan bags are an E! Shopping Editor favorite for summer.
