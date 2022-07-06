How Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Are Getting Their Baby Boy “Ready” to Be an Athlete

For Travis Scott's son, ball is already life.
The rapper gave a rare look at his parenting style with his son, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, on his Instagram Story on July 5. He shared a photo of their 5-month-old's Little Tikes DiscoverSounds Sports Center (filled with plastic sports equipment) and wrote, "Me and mama getting him ready," presumably for the big leagues one day.
At the very least, the toddler toy—which features a light up scoreboard, a basketball hoop and a baseball bat—makes it clear the Astroworld singer is all for having a mini athlete around the house.
And who knows, perhaps the little one will take up his parents' love for basketball. After all, it was at a NBA game when Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumors after their courtside date in 2017.
Travis and Kylie, who also share 4-year-old Stormi Webster, have yet to reveal their son's new name after the reality star announced in March that she changed his name from Wolf.
But although the couple has kept some of those details private, Kylie has given fans small glimpses of her baby boy on social media.
Most recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a special Father's Day tribute for Travis which included a picture of the dad and their two kids, though she covered her son's face with a brown heart emoji.
"Happy father's day daddyyyyy," Kylie captioned the June 19 post. "We love you."
Kylie has also been candid about her postpartum journey after giving birth earlier this year.
"I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts," she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 14. "but I am on a mission to get strong again."
She said the adjustments to her new body have taken a toll on her mentally as well.
"It's just crazy and, yeah, I didn't wanna just get back to life without saying that because…we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us but it hasn't been easy for me either," she added. "It's been hard, and I just wanted to say that."