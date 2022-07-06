How Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Are Getting Their Baby Boy “Ready” to Be an Athlete

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Support Travis Scott at 2022 BBMAs

For Travis Scott's son, ball is already life.

The rapper gave a rare look at his parenting style with his son, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, on his Instagram Story on July 5. He shared a photo of their 5-month-old's Little Tikes DiscoverSounds Sports Center (filled with plastic sports equipment) and wrote, "Me and mama getting him ready," presumably for the big leagues one day.

At the very least, the toddler toy—which features a light up scoreboard, a basketball hoop and a baseball bat—makes it clear the Astroworld singer is all for having a mini athlete around the house.

And who knows, perhaps the little one will take up his parents' love for basketball. After all, it was at a NBA game when Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumors after their courtside date in 2017.

Travis and Kylie, who also share 4-year-old Stormi Webster, have yet to reveal their son's new name after the reality star announced in March that she changed his name from Wolf.