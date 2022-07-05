Sorry, Bravoholics: Million Dollar Listing New York Is Not Returning Anytime Soon

Million Dollar Listing New York's future is up in the air, as Bravo announced the long-running reality series is being put on hold for the foreseeable future. Find out more.

Watch: Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund Dish on New Show

Looks like fans may be saying "goodbye" to their favorite Big Apple realtors.

Over a year since Million Dollar Listing New York wrapped up its ninth season on Bravo, a source confirmed to E! News that the show has been put on pause. Though Bravo did not comment on the news—nor confirm if the show is officially canceled—it seems possible the reality series might have reached its end. Variety was the first to report the news.

The second location in Bravo's Million Dollar Listing franchise—which includes the original Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and the short-lived Million Dollar Listing San Francisco—the New York spin-off premiered in 2012 and follows NYC's top realtors as they sell the city's most impressive (and expensive) properties.

The season nine cast featured original stars Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant, along with Steve Gold, Tyler Whitman, and the show's first female broker, Kirsten Jordan.

Following the most recent season, Eklund—who also appeared on Million Dollar Listing LA—announced his departure from the reality franchise earlier this year.

Inside Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold's Home

Disappointed fans need not worry, as the show's break doesn't guarantee an official cancelation. After all, Bravo has revived shows put "on hold" in the past. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Miami received new life on Peacock after its three-season Bravo run ended in 2013.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out the fate of more of your favorite series.

