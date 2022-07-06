The 11 Highest-Rated, Best-Selling Jean Shorts for Summer That You Can Get From Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fashion trends come and go constantly, especially on TikTok, but there are some staples that will always be in style. You can never go wrong with a pair of jeans shorts in the summer. Whether you love short shorts, a medium length, a colorful option, or distressed details, there are so many variations to fit your fashion aesthetic. While denim shorts are always on trend, they're not always created equal. It can be a tough item to shop for, especially online, but that's why customer ratings are so helpful.
If you're looking for jean shorts that are high-quality with top-notch style, here are the highest rated styles from Amazon.
Amazon's Highest-Rated Jean Shorts
Luvamia Frayed Raw Hem Ripped Jean Shorts
They say the customer is always right and these denim shorts have 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers. These tastefully frayed denim shorts come in 34 different colors, with many shades of blue, grey, black, white, and green.
Your Classic Jean Shorts
Amazon Essentials Women's 5
These are the ideal jean shorts. They're not too short, they're not too long, they're cuffed, and they have pockets. These are just such a staple for any summer wardrobe. You can also nab these in three additional washes.
These shorts have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
High-Rise Jean Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's is one of those iconic brands that never steers your wrong. This 501 cut has a high-rise waist and the fit is straight through the hip and thigh. Amazon has these in 25 colors including some fun options like orange, yellow, and pink. The shorts also come in plus sizes and they have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bermuda Jean Shorts
Lee Women's Relaxed-Fit Bermuda Short
Get more coverage with this relaxed fit style from Levi's. The shorts have a mid-rise with a straight fit through the thigh. They hit right about the knee and the fabric provides comfort and an unrestricting fit. This white pair is great for summer, but it's not your only option. Amazon has these in black, blue, and grey too.
These shorts have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mid-Length Jean Shorts
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts
If you don't love short shorts and bermuda shorts aren't your vibe either, these are the perfect mid-length style. These come in 11 patterns and colors. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended these in the floral print. The shorts have 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stretchy Jean Shorts
Tengo Womens High Waist Microstretch Cotton Denim Shorts
If ample stretch is your priority when you are shopping for denim, you need to get these in every color. You can get these in 12 colors, ranging from vibrant to neutral. These have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Polished Jean Shorts
Unionbay Women's Delaney Stretch 3.5
Check out these denim shorts that don't have any frays or distressed details. Every colorway is polished with no rips and they all have functional pockets. There are 15 colorways available. They have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mid-Rise Jean Shorts
Govc Casual Summer Mid Waist Stretchy Denim Jean Shorts
You can get these cuffed denim shorts in many different washes. The brand says that they give a "push up fit for a curvier look." The Govc mid-rise shorts have 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
High-Waisted, Ripped Jean Shorts
LookbookStore Women's High Waisted Rolled Hem Distressed Jean Shorts
Get the flattering silhouette of high-waisted shorts and the cool factor of ripped denim with distressed shorts from LookbookStore. They come in 45 colorways. They have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soft Jean Shorts
Yocur Womens Lightweight Shorts
Get that denim look with the cozy feeling of sweats when you rock these drawstring shorts. They have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Men's Jean Shorts
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Short
Once again, Levi's comes through with a reliable pair of jeans. These men's shorts sit comfortably at the waist with extra room throughout the seat and thigh. They hit at the knee. Amazon has these 13 colorways. These shorts have 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you are nervous about chafing in your jean shorts, this $9 anti-chafe balm has 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.