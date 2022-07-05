Kelsey Grammer Finally Gives an Update on the Frasier Reboot

Watch : Quantum Leap Stars Talk Revival of Original TV Series

It may be time to dust off those land lines and call up your favorite radio psychiatrist.

That's right, we have a promising update regarding the highly anticipated Frasier reboot. During the July 4 episode of The Talk, Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular character on the NBC hit between 1993 and 2004, teased what fans can expect when the revival eventually hits Paramount+.

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good," he shared. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried. So, you know, I'm happy."

So, when can we actually expect the new episodes? According to Kelsey, production might tentatively begin this fall.

This update comes over a year after Paramount+'s announcement that the streamer was bringing back the beloved sitcom along with its star. In a statement from February 2021, Kelsey noted, "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."