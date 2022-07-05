Barbie's Emma Mackey Details the Cast's Playful Sleepover

Watch : Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Come on, Barbie, let's go slumber party!

Filming for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie is underway with a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey.

And in photos taken on set, Margot (who plays Barbie) and Ryan (who plays Ken) look like they're having lots of fun while working on the Greta Gerwig-directed project. But that fun doesn't stop when the cameras quit rolling. In fact, Emma shared that the actors and actresses who play the Barbies got together for a special type of gathering outside of filming.

"Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies," Emma shared in a July 5 interview with Empire, "which would involve playing games with Scott and Ncuti."

Now, normally Barbies are the ones getting played with, but what happens when Barbies themselves get to play? According to Emma, they played table tennis—and it was cutthroat.