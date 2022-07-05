How Schitt's Creek’s Sarah Levy Honored Dad Eugene Levy With Newborn Son’s Name

Watch : Schitt's Creek Alum Sarah Levy Gives Birth to First Baby!

It's a bébé boy!

Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy welcomed her first child with her husband Graham Outerbridge, she announced July 5. "He decided to make an early entrance," the actress, who played Twyla on her brother Dan Levy's hit show, captioned a shot of her little one's feet, "but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world." As for his middle name? It's simply the best nod to her dad Eugene Levy.

Back in May, Sarah announced her pregnancy with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. As she captioned the Instagram, "We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!"

The arrival of Sarah's son comes nearly a year since she married Graham, an actor and producer known for his role in The Britishes. The couple tied the knot back in October 2021 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.