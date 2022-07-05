Lululemon Dropped Hiking Styles With Clothes That Double as Swimwear and Pants That Convert to Shorts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lululemon is just such a trusted brand. When you shop at Lululemon, you get high-quality, durable pieces that you can depend on and wear for years. Whether you're looking for a supportive sports bra that caters to a large cup size, a fashionable accessory that you can share with your dog, or a Y2K-inspired track jacket, Lululemon has you covered whether you're working out or hanging out. Now, Lululemon is coming through with a new collection with hiking in mind.

The Lululemon Hiking Collection launches on July 5, introducing a brand new shopping category for the brand. There are 33 pieces with styles for men and women. This line was thoughtfully designed with adaptable gear that's convertible, easy-to-pack, and water-resistant. Spending time outdoors will be much easier thanks to this collection.

The prices for the 33-piece collection range from $28 to $198. These stretchy styles are designed with your comfort in mind, made from abrasion-resistant fabric that prevents your skin from chafing. There are even sports bras and shorts that you can also rock as swimwear.

If this collection suits your needs, check out some of the standout styles below.