Black Bird's Taron Egerton Details High-Stakes Role in the Apple TV+ Thriller

Watch : Apple TV+'s Blackbird Sneak Peek

Taron Egerton is shedding his good boy persona in Apple TV+'s Black Bird.

In Black Bird, the British actor, who starred in Rocketman, plays real-life convict Jimmy Keene, who is sent to prison on a conspiracy to distribute cocaine charge. But then, the FBI offers him the opportunity to walk free—but only if he can get suspected serial killer Larry Hall to share where he buried his alleged victims. Jimmy takes the FBI up on their offer, sending him down a dark path that shakes him to his core.

"Larry gets in his head," Egerton says in an exclusive video. "And Jimmy is horrified by it."

Writer Dennis Lehane, who adapted the real-life Jimmy Keene's book In With The Devil, adds, "Jimmy was in something bigger than him, bigger than anything. And if he screws up, this guy will be out in the world again."

But as Greg Kinnear, who plays detective Brian Miller, explains, getting Larry to give up the whereabouts of the remains isn't going to be easy. "Larry Hall is a puzzle," Kinnear says. "It's impossible to understand his mentality."