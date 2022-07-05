How Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Feels About Her and Nick Cannon's Twins Having So Many Siblings

Watch : Nick Cannon DEFENDS His Family Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

When it comes to kids, it's the more, the merrier for pregnant Abby De La Rosa.

The mom to 12-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon got candid about family dynamics after a fan asked how she feels about her kids having many siblings.

"Omg, yess!!" Abby replied during an Instagram Q&A. "I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY! I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins!!"

She continued, "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is cool to me."

With another baby on the way, Abby added, "Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be."