Noah Cyrus Reflects on Overcoming "Dark" Xanax Addiction

Watch : How Noah Cyrus Stepped Out of Sister Miley Cyrus' Shadow

Noah Cyrus is finding hope in her journey to sobriety.



The 22-year-old recently opened up about her past addiction to Xanax, for which she has been in recovery since late 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Noah revealed that she channeled the ups and downs of her personal struggles for her upcoming debut LP, The Hardest Part.

"It gave me so much structure in the time that I really needed structure, because I didn't want to just be sitting around and stirring in my brain," she told the outlet. "It gave me hope."

As Noah explained, growing up, she felt the pressures of being part of a public family (which includes older sister Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus) and said she "struggled a bit with that." She said she had battles with body dysmorphia and depression over the years, recalling that she tried downers when she was 18 years old.