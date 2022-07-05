Inside Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari’s Tropical Honeymoon

Watch : Sam Asghari GUSHES Over Married Life With Britney Spears

Britney Spears is in the vacation zone.

One month after tying the knot, the pop star and husband Sam Asghari jetted off to undisclosed tropical location for a romantic honeymoon.

In a racy video posted to Instagram on July 4, Britney posed up a storm in a lime green string bikini top and leopard bottoms as she splashed around in the ocean while Justin Bieber's hit "Honest" played in the background. The song fittingly features the lyrics, "I look straight in your eyes, holy matrimony."

Later in the clip, she zoomed in on a delicious pasta dish.

In the caption, Britney shared that the newlyweds were experiencing less than ideal whether on their vacation.

"It's raining cats & dogs," she wrote. "I'm eating fruit cause its too hot and muggy to eat hot food. Good God just the fruit here, its cold and when it registers on my tongue it melts and puts me in bliss."