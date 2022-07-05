Model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Case: 2 Men Charged With Murder

Watch : Stars Speak Out After Mass Shooting at 4th of July Parade

Two men are being charged in connection with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, close to eight months after they were dumped outside two Los Angeles-area hospitals.

In online court records reviewed by E! News, prosecutors charged film producer David Pearce, 40, with murdering Giles and Cabrales-Arzola. As for actor Brandt Osborn, 42, he is charged as an accessory to their murders.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Pearce plans to plead not guilty when he is arraigned on July 11. "Mr. Pearce strongly denies any wrongdoing in these unfortunate deaths," his attorney Jacob Glucksman told E! News. "It has taken nearly a year to file the charges because the evidence is so glaringly weak. The DA's Office and law enforcement have had trouble locating any fire and just seem to be breathing a lot of smoke."

It is currently unclear if Osborn has obtained legal representation and who can comment for him.

Back on Nov. 13, 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were each left unresponsive outside two different hospitals in Los Angeles County after a night out.