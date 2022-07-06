Below Deck Mediterranean Sneak Peek: A Disaster Is on the Horizon for the Crew

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean's upcoming seventh season is kicking off with a bang.

Captain Sandy Yawn is equipped with an entirely new crew this time around—with the exception of returning deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers—and based on E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode, they're about to be tested before they even have a chance to get to know each other.

The teaser starts off relatively calm, but soon, an alarm sounds and Captain Sandy realizes a majorly important part of the boat is no longer doing what it's supposed to. "All crew, all crew!" she says into her walkie talkie. "We have some malfunctioning of our stabilizers!"

Chaos ensues, and everything—liquor bottles, furniture, you name it—starts to slide around. The kitchen is an especially dangerous place to be, as there's pots of boiling water now splashing everywhere. To make matters worse, deckhand Storm isn't even on board to help.