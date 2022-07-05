Exclusive

Your First Look at Big Brother Season 24's Mid-Century Modern BB Motel

Meet the Big Brother season 24 houseguests who will be staying at the retro, Palm Springs-inspired BB Motel. Get your first look at the rooms here!

By Cydney Contreras Jul 05, 2022 7:10 PM
Watch: Big Brother Season 24: Meet the Cast!

Welcome to the BB Motel!

Big Brother season 24 will see 16 new houseguests check in to the retro motel, which E! News has your first look at.

In an exclusive video, host Julie Chen Moonves describes the contestants' new digs as a "colorful, desert oasis inspired by Palm Springs, and a blast from the past, mid-century style."

Palm Springs is known for its golf courses and retro architecture, so the designers couldn't help but include those eclectic details. As such, one bedroom has astroturf and mini golf carts running alongside the wall, while another has vintage car dashboards serving as headboards. And some contestants will even sleep among the stars in their outer space-themed room.

The glitzy BB Motel will serve as the backdrop to the "BB Fest," which will introduce a new theme each week. 

So far, this all sounds well and fun, but there's no doubt the Big Brother producers have many challenges planned for the contestants, who are competing for $750,000. CBS teased "a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling."

photos
Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

See what goes down when Big Brother 24 premieres with a 90-minute episode July 6 on CBS. 

Until then, keep reading to meet the 16 contestants, including an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef and a chemical processing engineer...

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Ameerah Jones

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Marvin Achi

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Joe Pooch Picciarelli

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Matthew Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Nicole Layog

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Palomar Agular

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kyle Capener

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

