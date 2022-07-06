Exclusive

See Phaedra Parks Make Her RHODubai Debut and Witness Some "Messy" Drama

In this Real Housewives of Dubai sneak peek, Caroline Brooks surprises co-star Lesa Milan with a not-so-welcome guest for their ski trip with Housewives alum Phaedra Parks.

If there's one thing all the Real Housewives love, it's some good drama.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is headed across the globe for some adventures with the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai. And in E! News' exclusive preview at the show's July 6 episode, Caroline Brooks is ready to treat her visiting friend to some dramatic entertainment.

"Phaedra said she wanted some tea," Brooks says. "And when she said that, I knew exactly the tea bag I was gonna stir: Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury."

Luckily, it won't be hard for Brooks to create tension between the two, as she secretly invited Stanbury to her ski trip with Phaedra and Lesa. "Drink up, Phaedra," the Bravo star jokes. "Enjoy."

Complaining about the weight of ski boots, Lesa arrives to the ski resort happy to spend the day on the slopes with her friends. "Have any of you guys skied before?" she asks. "I've never skied."

Real Housewives of Dubai's Season 1 Taglines

If Lesa thought skiing was hard, things are only going to get harder, as Stanbury and her husband, Sergio Carrallo, are shown arriving at the resort.

"Did I tell you that Caroline Stanbury is coming?" Brooks asks Lesa, to which she unhappily replies, "Is she?"

"She knows we don't get along," Lesa says in a confessional. "What is her motive? When I tell you this woman is messy, she is the definition of messy."

Lesa and Stabury have had a rocky relationship all season long, especially after the latter didn't attend Lesa's debut fashion show. Lesa's close friendship with co-star Chanel Ayan also doesn't help, as Stanbury and Chanel have been on rough terms since the series premiere.

How will the ladies' ski trip play out? Tune in to The Real Housewives of Dubai on Wednesday, July 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo to find out. Check out the full clip above.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

