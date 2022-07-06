See Phaedra Parks Make Her RHODubai Debut and Witness Some "Messy" Drama

Watch : Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury ROBBED in Greece

If there's one thing all the Real Housewives love, it's some good drama.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is headed across the globe for some adventures with the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai. And in E! News' exclusive preview at the show's July 6 episode, Caroline Brooks is ready to treat her visiting friend to some dramatic entertainment.

"Phaedra said she wanted some tea," Brooks says. "And when she said that, I knew exactly the tea bag I was gonna stir: Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury."

Luckily, it won't be hard for Brooks to create tension between the two, as she secretly invited Stanbury to her ski trip with Phaedra and Lesa. "Drink up, Phaedra," the Bravo star jokes. "Enjoy."

Complaining about the weight of ski boots, Lesa arrives to the ski resort happy to spend the day on the slopes with her friends. "Have any of you guys skied before?" she asks. "I've never skied."