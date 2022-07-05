Save $30 on the Free People Jumpsuit That's Trending on TikTok Before It Sells Out Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to keep up with the trends, but you loathe putting an outfit together, a one-piece ensemble is the best way to go. It really does not get any easier than just wearing one garment, right? And, if you can be trendy at the same time, that's even better. Plus if the style is just as comfortable as it is cute, that's the ultimate win-win-win situation. If that sounds like your ideal outfit, then you need to check out the Free People Movement Throw Onesie. If you're on TikTok, it has probably been all over the For You Page.
This trending style is getting praise from shoppers who love its aesthetic and comfort. One TikTok user shared, "Literally so COMFY. Y'all these new Free People jumpsuits have me buying EVERY color. See me wearing only this all summer." Another said, "This jumpsuit from Free People movement, I am obsessed. I love it." A third TikToker told shoppers, "This is your sign to go get one. It's so comfortable. It's so cute."
If you've already seen a ton of videos about this trending Free People jumpsuit, you know that this look is hard to find. The Free People website only has this style in red and mushroom, not the black, which seems to be the most popular colorway on social media. If you're looking for the jumpsuit in more colors and sizes, don't worry about hunting it down. I tracked it down for you from several websites, including a $30 discount.
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Onesie
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Onesie
This jumpsuit is incredibly sleek with smooth compressive ribbed fabric. It has a bold, strappy back and it's made from super stretchy fabric that moves as you do without riding up or falling down. It's great for medium impact workouts or you can style it for a fashionable occasion outside of the gym.
Get this jumpsuit in mushroom or red at Free People. Shop this jumpsuit in black at Zappos. Or you can get it in black from Amazon.
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Onesie
Get this jumpsuit in mushroom or black from Saks Fifth Avenue. It's available in black from Revolve too.
If you're looking for more insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Free People shoppers.
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Onesie Reviews
A shopper gushed, "This jumpsuit is absolutely stunning in all the best ways. It complements my body in all the right places and I got so many compliments."
Another customer reviewed, "SOOOO Good. This is by far one of the best items ever!!!! I would say size down!
"So flattering," a shopper wrote, elaborating, "This checks all the boxes - flattering, supportive, comfortable, and stylish. Activewear as casual wear is a huge trend right now, so I could wear this running errands, meeting a friend, etc. i bought it for working out, but it's so cute I'm gonna wear it anywhere and everywhere!"
A Free People shopper urged, "Just buy it. So cute I got compliments from literally every single person that walked past me."
"Fits like a glove. So comfy and flattering, really sucks you in," a customer wrote.
Someone else reviewed, "I'm 5'5" fluctuate between 125-130 and ordered a size small. The fabric is soft and thick. Hugs my body beautifully. I hope they get more colors!"
If you're looking for more summer fashion finds, check out these 32 high-coverage bikinis that help you feel your best this season.