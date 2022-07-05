The Supernatural Prequel Series Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

In The CW's The Winchesters, fans will see how Sam and Dean's parents fell in love while searching for answers to their past.

October is going to be spooky AF.

Why? Because the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters premieres Oct. 11, The CW announced July 5.

In the spin-off, fans will travel back in time to 1972, when Sam and Dean's demon-hunting mom, Mary (Meg Donnelly) met their father, John (Drake Rodger)and will chronicle their love story. Plus, expect to see many Winchester family secrets revealed.

And while Jared Padalecki won't return as Sam, Jensen Ackles will reprise his role as Dean. However, don't expect him to be front and center: The star is merely returning to narrate the series. 

Fans are excited to get more Supernatural content after saying goodbye to the show in 2020 following 15 years on air.

