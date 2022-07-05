You Need to See Nina Dobrev’s TikTok Featuring Shaun White, Miles Teller, Chris Pratt and More

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

There's a new queen of transitions over on TikTok.

Nina Dobrev might have just started a TikTok account, but she's already nailed the recipe on how to make an epic video. First tip? It's always better to TikTok with friends, which is exactly what the Vampire Diaries actress did.

The video starts off with the phone set on the floor and Nina and Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller's wife, walking into the frame. They then pretend to stomp on the phone, which transitions into Nina's boyfriend Shaun White picking up the phone. While filming, the pro snowboarder shows off his double date with Nina and the Tellers at the UFC event in Vegas on July 2. Miles then grabs the phone from Shaun and wipes the camera lens—leading to a confused Chris Pratt appearing on screen. The Guardians of the Galaxy star wipes the phone once again for the final transition: a cameo from legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, who simply stares into the camera.

Nina captioned the July 3 video, "find my iphone."

Keleigh also shared the video on her page, writing: "Started this at a hair salon, finished in vegas."