You Need to See Nina Dobrev’s TikTok Featuring Shaun White, Miles Teller, Chris Pratt and More

There's a new queen of transitions over on TikTok.
Nina Dobrev might have just started a TikTok account, but she's already nailed the recipe on how to make an epic video. First tip? It's always better to TikTok with friends, which is exactly what the Vampire Diaries actress did.
The video starts off with the phone set on the floor and Nina and Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller's wife, walking into the frame. They then pretend to stomp on the phone, which transitions into Nina's boyfriend Shaun White picking up the phone. While filming, the pro snowboarder shows off his double date with Nina and the Tellers at the UFC event in Vegas on July 2. Miles then grabs the phone from Shaun and wipes the camera lens—leading to a confused Chris Pratt appearing on screen. The Guardians of the Galaxy star wipes the phone once again for the final transition: a cameo from legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, who simply stares into the camera.
Nina captioned the July 3 video, "find my iphone."
Keleigh also shared the video on her page, writing: "Started this at a hair salon, finished in vegas."
Now this is a group we'll be starting a petition to see in a movie ASAP.
As can only be expected after seeing the celeb lineup of the TikTok, fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section.
"This is straight up iconic," wrote one user, with another fan saying: "this is the best video on this app right now."
While Nina might be new to TikTok, she's not exactly a social media novice. Just a couple weeks ago, the actress shared photos of her dreamy tropical vacation with her boyfriend, and the flirty snaps were a vibe.
"Coconut or cocktail?" Nina captioned her June 25 Instagram post. "There are two types of people in the world. which one are you?"
In the carousel of photos, the couple switches it up from one sweet snap of the two smiling on the sand with drinks in hand to a cheekier pic of the actress bending over and Shaun placing his hand on her butt.
The couple's getaway comes a month after they made their red carpet debut at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19. There, they ran into familiar faces Miles and Keleigh.
Hey, it looks like the couples who attend red carpets together, TikTok together.