Amanda Kloots Shares How She's "Reframed" the Anniversary of Husband Nick Cordero's Death

If you ask Amanda Kloots, today is all about celebrating Nick Cordero.
Exactly two years after the Broadway star died of complications from COVID-19, his wife is paying tribute on Instagram with a heartfelt message on loss and life after death.
"There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him," she wrote July 5. "Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."
In her post, Amanda shared several family photos with their 3-year-old son Elvis. She also took the opportunity to share a dream her friend experienced, which led to a new level of peace.
"My girlfriend told me about a beautiful dream she had. We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant," Amanda recalled. "When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It's the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.'"
Hearing this dream completely changed Amanda's mood and how she marks the anniversary of Nick's death.
"He's celebrating today? He's happy?" she asked. "Birth and death have so many similarities. I can't possibly know what's on the other side but he was sending me a clear message."
According to Amanda, July 5 is now Nick's "new birth" day instead of his death day.
"This idea brought a positive light to a otherwise dark day," The Talk co-host explained. "I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th. I love honey. I miss you more than life."
This year, Amanda's plan is to be surrounded by love and support with her sister and close friends in Italy, where she and Nick spent part of their honeymoon.
"I made it a goal of mine last year to be away on this day to be by water, which is always a safe haven and therapy for me," she exclusively told E! News. "My goal is to open my eyes that morning with that feeling. We're going to celebrate instead of being sad."