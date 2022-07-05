Avatar 2 Director James Cameron Issues a Warning on the Film's Runtime

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

James Cameron's Avatar sequel is going to be a long one, whether you like it or not.

"I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours," Cameron recently told Empire. "I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…' It's like, give me a f--king break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

For Cameron, the real problem with long movies is that people are afraid to go to the bathroom. But the director said, "It's okay to get up and go pee."

That being said, it's fair if viewers don't want to miss a single second of Avatar: The Way of Water. The director told Empire the movie will introduce fans to the Metkayina clan, a group of water dwellers co-led by Ronal, played by Kate Winslet. The film will see Cameron and Winslet reunite more than two decades after Titanic's premiere.