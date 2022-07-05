Kourtney Kardashian Slams "Uncool" Paparazzi for Selling Old Photos During Travis Barker's Hospital Stay

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out on Travis Barker's Hospitalization

A picture may be worth a thousand words—but Kourtney Kardashian sure isn't buying.



Just days after Travis Barker was admitted to the hospital for a case of pancreatitis, paparazzi photos of Kourtney out in Los Angeles surfaced. According to reports, the agency behind the pics claimed the Kardashians star was spotted running errands amid his nearly week-long stay. However, Kourtney spoke out on social media against the suggestion, revealing that the photos taken of her were snapped a while back.

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)," she wrote in a July 2 Instagram Story post. "I didn't forget about you."

Kourtney called the instance "a new level of low," adding that photographers were "monetizing off of our nightmare." As she put it, it was "really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side…shame on you."