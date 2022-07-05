Nicky Hilton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton is now a mom of three! Find out more about the designer’s new bundle of joy with husband James Rothschild.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 05, 2022 4:41 PMTags
BabiesNicky Hilton RothschildCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Pregnant Nicky Hilton Talks Baby No. 3 at NYFW!

It's now a party of five for Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild.

On July 5, the heiress, 38, announced that she and the financier, 37, welcomed their third child together, joining their daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

"We are officially a party of 5!" Nicky captioned her Instagram post. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten." 

A month after confirming her pregnancy, Nicky told E! she was trying to embrace mom Kathy Hilton's family tradition of not finding out the sex of the baby until birth.

"My mom's very old-fashioned," she said in February while attending New York Fashion Week. "She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out.'"

And her daughters have taken after their mother and aunt Paris Hilton, by creating a special bond with one another. 

"They're so close," Nicky shared with Interview magazine in April 2021. "I'm so happy that they had each other during this pandemic, for their sake and my sake."

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

And while seeing her kids bond was a positive effect of the pandemic, Nicky—like most people at that time—also enjoyed that special downtime.

"This time I've spent with my family has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me," she said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all on serious lockdown, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family, my husband and two daughters, every single day. I think it was for 96 days."

Now their newborn can join in on the family bonding.

