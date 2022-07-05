Kate Middleton and Prince William Serve Chic Summer Style at Wimbledon

Watch : Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions Win Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Prince William were a stylish team at Wimbledon on July 5.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich to The Championships, accessorizing her look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, tortoiseshell sunglasses, white purse and matching heels. And as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she also donned the organization's green and purple bow.

As for the Duke of Cambridge, he donned a gray blazer over a light blue shirt, navy tie and coordinating pants, finishing his ensemble with a pair of shades, as well.

The couple sat in the royal box as they watched Novak Djokovic win against Jannik Sinner in the men's singles quarter finals. Of course, this isn't the first time William and Kate have taken in a match. In fact, they've attended the tournament together almost every year since tying the knot in 2011.