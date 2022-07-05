You Won't Believe Which Stranger Things Moments Weren't Scripted

Warning: Spoilers ahead!
The Stranger Things stars went rogue while filming Volume II.
The show's writers revealed on Twitter July 2 that three of the biggest moments in the season four finale weren't actually in the script. It turns out the stars improvised at times, making their emotional scenes even more, well, emotional.
For example, Joseph Quinn came up with the idea to have a dying Eddie tell Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), "I love you, man," following his epic Demobats battle. (In an exclusive interview with E!, he gave credit to the writers for "all the good bits.")
Likewise, the writers said Winona Ryder and David Harbour weren't supposed to kiss before their fight with the Demodogs, but, the writers said, "Winona and David added it on the day of filming."
And Caleb McLaughlin's heartbreaking scene, in which Lucas cradles Max (Sadie Sink) after she's nearly killed by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), was made up on the spot, too. According to the writers, "'Erica, help' was improvised by Caleb."
The Stranger Things writers also shared a look at Jamie voicing Vecna, proving that no special effects were needed to create his deep and raspy voice.
Ultimately, the crew behind the show has kept their tweets to season four, offering no further info on what to expect from the final episodes. The Duffer Brothers, on the other hand, have shared some updates on what to expect—at least, in regards to timing. Matt and Ross Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast they've started planning out the season five finale, which is expected to be "feature length" but shorter than episodes eight and nine of season four.
What's more, they anticipate the final season will mostly take place in Hawkins, so fans can say goodbye to the California bullies they met in episode one.
Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.