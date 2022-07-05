Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Take Family Trip to the Beach After Hospitalization

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out on Travis Barker's Hospitalization

In sickness and in health, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are there for each other.

Six days after the blink-182 rocker was hospitalized, he and his wife enjoyed a necessary beach day July 4. Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians star shared a video of her and her kids Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, riding in a bright orange convertible down the highway, with Travis seemingly steering the wheel. They arrived at a beach, where Kourtney and Travis captured the sand and surf.

The outing came after what Kourtney described as a "scary and emotional week" in which Travis was rushed to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with pancreatitis. As the musician explained in a July 2 Instagram post, he had an endoscopy and had been "feeling great." But after dinner, he continued, he "developed excruciating pain."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," Travis wrote. "This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."