Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Take Family Trip to the Beach After Hospitalization

About a week after Travis Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis, he and Kourtney Kardashian posted footage from a sunny drive to the beach. See photos from their outing.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 05, 2022 2:46 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out on Travis Barker's Hospitalization

In sickness and in health, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are there for each other. 

Six days after the blink-182 rocker was hospitalized, he and his wife enjoyed a necessary beach day July 4. Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians star shared a video of her and her kids Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, riding in a bright orange convertible down the highway, with Travis seemingly steering the wheel. They arrived at a beach, where Kourtney and Travis captured the sand and surf.

The outing came after what Kourtney described as a "scary and emotional week" in which Travis was rushed to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with pancreatitis. As the musician explained in a July 2 Instagram post, he had an endoscopy and had been "feeling great." But after dinner, he continued, he "developed excruciating pain."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," Travis wrote. "This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Thankfully, after some "intensive treatment," he added, he is feeling "much better." And Kourtney, who tied the knot with Travis in Italy in May, reminded her 188 million Instagram followers, "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Defends Response to Erika Cursing at Garcelle's Son

2

Kate Middleton and Prince William Serve Chic Summer Style at Wimbledon

3

Dakota Johnson on “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," she said. "I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

Several family members have also sent their well-wishes, with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble gifting a bouquet and a card that read, "Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!! We love you Kris and Corey XO."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also thanked fans for "the outpouring of love and prayers," noting "It is heard, felt and appreciated."

 

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Defends Response to Erika Cursing at Garcelle's Son

2

Kate Middleton and Prince William Serve Chic Summer Style at Wimbledon

3

Dakota Johnson on “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades

4

Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

5

James Cameron Has a Valid Criticism of People Who Dislike Long Movies

Latest News

Exclusive

Steve Harvey Shares His Favorite Celebrity Family Feud Stars

How Amanda Kloots “Reframed” the Anniversary of Nick Cordero’s Death

Kyle Richards Defends Response to Erika Cursing at Garcelle's Son

James Cameron Has a Valid Criticism of People Who Dislike Long Movies

Kourtney Slams Paps for Selling Pics of Her Amid Travis' Hospital Stay

Nicky Hilton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Rothschild

Kate Middleton and Prince William Serve Chic Summer Style at Wimbledon