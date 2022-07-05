Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Fears She’ll “Never” See the WNBA Star Again Amid Imprisonment

Watch : Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After Arrest

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner is holding out hope for a reunion with the WNBA star.

In a July 4 letter to President Joe Biden, the WNBA star said she was "terrified" she might remain imprisoned in Russia "forever." A heartbreaking statement for Cherelle especially, who called her wife the "strongest person" she knows.

"She doesn't say words like that lightly," Cherelle said during a July 5 interview with CBS Mornings. "That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again. And you know, I share those same sentiments."

Brittney's letter to the president was an effort to help her family better communicate with the U.S. government, according to Cherelle.

"I know my wife really well," Cherelle—who has only communicated with Brittney through letters—shared. "So, I feel confident in saying that I think the decision for her to feel the need to directly reach out to President Biden is because of the failed attempts that we have had as a family."